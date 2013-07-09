Dinosaurs Come to the Domes

The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, better known as the Domes, is taking visitors on an exotic trip. For the first time, the attraction will take Milwaukee back to prehistoric days with the “Dinos Under Glass” exhibit in the tropical dome starting Saturday, July 13.

“This exhibit presents the opportunity not only to reach out to all those interested in dinosaurs, but also to those who are interested in prehistoric plants and their amazing adaptations,” said Sandy Folaron, director of the Mitchell Park Domes. Along the walking paths of the tropical dome, four model dinosaurs—Allosaurus, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and Dromaeosaurus—are displayed blending with the plants. The dinosaurs are between nine and 16-feet tall and were living in the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

In addition to dinosaurs, prehistoric plants are also featured with educational signage. For example, horsetails, which originated in Wisconsin, will be shown. Other examples include hare’s foot fern, sago palm, tree Fern and ZZ plants.The exhibit is family friendly and includes a scavenger hunt, crossword puzzle and life-sized mock dinosaur fossil footprint for children. [s]It will be held until November 3 to offer school field trips.[/s]

The Domes feature the tropical, desert, and garden domes. The tropical dome, which holds the exhibit, contains a waterfall, rainforest plants, flowers, fruits, nuts and small birds from five continents. The desert dome has a dry climate with various cacti, succulents, and bulbs. The garden dome has seasonal flower displays. Starting off as a greenhouse, The Domes were recreated with low-wattage energy-efficient LED lights to grow the plants and maintain the right climate.

The Mitchell Park Domes are located at 524 South Layton Boulevard.

UPDATE: As of September 2013 the exhibit is closed, since the Tropical Dome is closed for maintenance.