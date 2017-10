Get down to CRISP on Friday in your best costume! The best guy and gal Disco King and Queen receive a $100 bar tab! Of course they will have goodies for other runner ups as well. CRISP will also have $20 bottles of champagne on hand (as supplies last) as well as their UV Fishbowls for only $20! Jameson is only $2 and PBR's are only $1.

Disco, Nu-Disco, Boogie & Electro music from DJ's Steven Hawley (Codebreaker) and Chris V. $5 cover without costume.