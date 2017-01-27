Disney on Ice Brings ‘Passport to Adventure’ to BMO Harris Bradley Center

In 1981, The Walt Disney Company introduced their first live ice show Walt Disney’s World on Ice . After a few iterations it became what we know today as the Disney on Ice series and has grown into an international phenomenon with new shows introduced every year, leaving thousands of families entertained.

This year, The BMO Harris Bradley Center will host Disney on Ice ’s latest production, Passport to Adventure , from Feb. 2-5. The show combines elements from multiple Disney films, both old and new, to provide an immersive look into the Disney universe.

“ Passport to Adventure has something for everyone,” says Angie Lien, a Wisconsin native who portrays Frozen ’s Elsa in the show. “We have Peter Pan traveling to London with the Darlings, and then off the Neverland. We go to Africa to see Timon, Pumbaa and, of course, Simba. We swim under the sea with Ariel, Flounder and Sebastian. We also hike up the mountains in Arendelle with the Frozen cast.”

Lien says that because of the wide range of films represented in the show, it will be enjoyable for both children, and the adults that came along for the ride.

“We’ll have fireworks, bubbles, snow, a lot of fun lights, characters will be playing with the audience as much as they can and all sorts of fun stuff for the audience,” she says. “We hope they come and enjoy what we have to show them.”

You can find more information about Disney on Ice's Passport to Adventure at the BMO Harris Bradley Center here.