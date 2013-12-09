DOT Releases Terrifying Video of Hwy. 41/45 Multi-Car Pileup

The first major snowfall of the season is always especially dangerous, and because of slick, frozen roads and swift wind gusts, yesterday's was even more disastrous than most. The Journal Sentinel tallied the damage in an article detailing dozens of crashes and injuries as well as three tragic fatalities, and now a Department of Transportation video shows just how terrifying the scene was at the site of one highway-closing pileup on U.S. 41/45. Playing out over an excruciating five minutes, the video shows car after car sliding into each other as displaced drivers scurry to escape the wreckage. It also shows that in at least a few of the collisions, speed was almost certainly a factor. Many of the cars involved were going far too fast for the slick conditions.

The video is embedded below, courtesy of WISN 12.