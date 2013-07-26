Downtown Employee Appreciation Week Offers Five Days of Games and Giveaways

Summer can be less than great for those who are forced to spend the days in Milwaukee’s concrete jungle. Constant construction makes the commute long and frustrating, and who wants to wear a suit with a heat index in the triple digits? But employees of the Downtown area do have something to look forward to during these slow summer months, and it’s right around the corner: The 8th Annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week will give cubicle dwellers something to celebrate during the week of July 29 to Aug. 2, 2013.

This event was implemented in 2006 by Milwaukee’s BID #21 as a business retention and recruitment initiative. This year, the week will kick off with an opening ceremony on Monday July 29 from 12:00-12:45 p.m. at Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water St. The ceremony will include a Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Shootout and free mini subs from Cousins Subs. They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, and that’s true—unless you are one of the first 1,000 people in line.

Throughout the week, from 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., there will be office games such as Office Rock Star, Dunk the Boss and Paperclip Toss, which will take place in Red Arrow Park each day, as well as in Schlitz Park on Wednesday. In addition, daily food freebies ranging from pizza to ice cream, brats to Italian ice, will be served starting at noon on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. Downtown businesses will also be offering discounts and complimentary items to employees, who should wear a paperclip to announce their downtown employment status.

Employees can also look forward to larger events taking place around the downtown area, such as complimentary yoga classes, the World’s Largest Coffee Break, and Downtown’s Grandest Happy Hour. For a full list of events and locations, visit www.milwaukeedowntown.com/iworkdowntown.

To end the week of employee appreciation, closing ceremonies on Friday from 12:00 p.m.-12:45 p.m. will feature the final rounds of ongoing competitions, with prize packages being awarded to the winners. First prize winners in each category will win two round-trip tickets from Southwest Airlines.

It looks like Downtown employees have a lot to look forward to, so best to take advantage of it before getting back to the grind. You deserve it.