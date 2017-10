One of Downtown's cheapest (and reddest) forms of transportation will return to the streets next month, when trolley service resumes on Thursday, May 23. The trolleys will run Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Aug. 1, zipping from the East Town, Westown and Third Ward districts with stops around the Riverwalk. Round-trip rides are just a buck.

More information on the trolley loop, including a route map, can be found at MilwaukeeDowntown.com.