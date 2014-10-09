‘Draw Your Soul’ Art Exhibit at Mount Mary’s Marian Gallery

× Expand Mount Mary University

There are many ways people choose to share their inner selves and Mount Mary University students, alumnae, faculty, administrators and staff have depicted an interpretation of their souls via ink drawings for everyone to see.

The “Draw Your Soul” showcase opens tonight, Thursday, Oct. 9 at the Marian Gallery (2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway) with a reception from 5-8 p.m. that will feature soul food and music. The exhibit is part of the University’s “Homecoming on the Mount” celebration and is free to the public. Love the work you see? Then bring some soul home by purchasing any of the displayed pieces for $20 per piece. The money will go directly to supporting the gallery.

For more information about the event or the gallery, call 414-256-1233 or visit mtmary.edu.