Drink a Liter of Beer This Weekend at Pere Marquette's Oktoberfest

Milwaukee's amazing stretch of mild, beautiful fall weather looks to stretch into this weekend, which is welcome news for those attending Milwaukee's Oktoberfest celebration at Pere Marquette this weekend.

The event—which will feature a beer garden with music and food including baked pretzels, bratwurst, wieners and pork sandwiches—runs noon - 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5. It kicks off Friday at noon when Mayor Tom Barrett, County Executive Chris Abele and Milwaukee County Parks director John Dargle tap an official keg. Attendees at that ceremony will receive free beer while supplies last.

Saturday will feature a bratwurst eating contest, and both nights will feature a Masskreugstemmen contest. Drinkers compete to see who can keep their arm extended the longest while holding a full liter glass stein.

To attend the event, patrons must purchase a $1 wristband each day. People under 21 are welcome, but they must be accompanied by a wrist-banded parent or legal guardian. For more information, visit MilwaukeeOktoberfest.org.