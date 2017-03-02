Drink Wisconsinbly Pub Celebrates First Birthday

On Saturday, March 11 the Walker’s Point bar and restaurant Drink Wisconsinbly Pub will celebrate one year in business with a “first birthday party.”

The celebration begins at 3 p.m. and the first 50 guests will receive a Drink Wisconsinbly birthday present. Keeping with the theme, the bar will also serve a Wisconsin-shaped birthday cake. The day’s special will be $5 SoulBoxer Old Fashioneds, and they will also hold their Old Fashioned Giveaway that night.

The event will be open to the public with no cover charge. You can find more information here.