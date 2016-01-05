Drink Wisconsinbly to Take Over Former Blue Jacket Space

Photo Courtesy Lynn Friedman, Flickr CC

The owners of a brand specializing in shirts highlighting Wisconsin’s drinking culture plan to open a bar in Walker’s Point.

Drink Wisconsinbly’s bar and restaurant will keep the namesake of the original brand, and will be located at 135 E. National Ave., the former home of Blue Jacket. Blue Jacket co-owner Laura van Heijningen will become managing partner of the new venture.

The menu was created by chefs Kevin Sloan and David Sapp, and will include Wisconsin-inspired items such as sausages, as well as usual bar favorites like burgers and wings.

"We’re aiming to have an experience somewhere between the County Stadium bleachers, your favorite north woods supper club and your granddad’s corner tap," said Drink Wisconsinbly founder, Richard Lorbach in a press release.

Drink Wisconsinbly is scheduled to open later this month.