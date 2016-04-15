Earth Day Activities 2016

Get outdoors and enjoy nature this Earth Day, Friday, April 22. While you’re at it, consider attending environmental events or volunteering your time for some great causes! Here are some of the many activities this year to help get you started.

Wednesday, April 20

► Friends of the Monarch Trail Annual Fundraiser

This event is raising money to help restore the now fragmented county grounds for the monarch butterfly. It runs 5:30-8 p.m. at Bridgetowne Gallery, 7734 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa. Free entry includes educational displays, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Donations will help support the 2016 Monarch Habitat Restoration Project. For more info, click here.

► UW-Waukesha Earth Day Lecture

Tia Nelson, daughter of Earth Day founder Sen. Gaylord Nelson, will speak at UW-Waukesha at noon. This free, open-to-the-public lecture titled How We Got Here and What Challenges Remain will be held in the campus’ Northview Hall, room N133 (1500 N. University Drive). Nelson will provide a short history of Earth Day followed by a discussion about today’s dominant environmental challenges. For more information, click here.

► The Value of Rain Gardens and Rain Barrels Workshop

Waukesha County Department of Parks is offering a free public workshop on rain gardens and barrels Wednesday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Harland Public Library and Thursday, April 28, at Poplar Creek Nursery in New Berlin. Discover how rain barrels can help restore a more natural water flow while saving you money. Call 262-896-8300 or click here and here for more information.

► Through May 30: Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Annual Adopt-a-Beach Program

Join the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-a-Beach program to help enhance beaches and coastal areas. Volunteers clean up and protect local beaches and shorelines by picking up trash and recording their findings, information that is then shared with beach managers and scientists. Register for a cleanup and find additional event opportunities here or sign up to lead your own team here. For more information, contact Todd Brennan at 414-559-0317 or tbrennan@greatlakes.org.

► Through May 27: 2016 Project Clean & Green Program

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works’ annual Project Clean & Green (PCG) is a citywide program designed to foster neighborhood pride through coordinated pick-up of excess household debris, street and alley sweeping, nuisance inspections, graffiti removal and other neighborhood beautification activities. The City of Milwaukee has been segmented into seven PCG collection zones and residents can place their unwanted furniture, mattresses, household items, up to two cubic yards of tree trimmings and up to five tires at their regular garbage collection point on their regular garbage collection day during their designated Project Clean & Green week. DPW crews will pick up excess, unwanted household items at no charge. Residents can click here to find out when PCG is scheduled for a specific block/street/neighborhood. For additional info, click here or call 414-286-2489.

Thursday, April 21

► Great Lakes Environmental Film Festival

Marquette University’s Diederich College of Communication presents three days of environmentally themed films, discussions and social events for its Great Lakes Environmental Film Festival (GLEFF), April 21-23. Screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday begins with a panel at 11 a.m. following with screenings starting at 1 p.m. All films and events are free and open to the public. Learn more and see the full program here.

Friday, April 22 (Earth Day)

► Earth Day Clean-up at Kelly Senior Center

Work alongside Kelly Senior Center participants to spruce up the grounds of the center and Warnimont Park in Cudahy from 1-3 p.m. Bring work gloves. For more information, contact Jane Czarnezki at 414-481-9611 or jczarnezki@interfaithmilw.org.

► Explore Milwaukee’s Water Heritage on Earth Day

The Wisconsin Historical Society along with the four major nature centers in Southeastern Wisconsin—Mequon Nature Preserve, Riveredge Nature Center, Schlitz Audubon Nature Center and Urban Ecology Center—are co-hosting a free Earth Day event from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Mequon Nature Preserve (8200 W. County Line Road). The event features the society’s new traveling panel exhibit, “Great Lakes Small Streams: How Water Shapes Wisconsin,” and a keynote presentation by author and historian John Gurda titled “Milwaukee: A City Built on Water.” For more information, contact Kristen Leffelman at 414-988-8655 or Kristen.leffelman@wisconsinhistory.org, or click here.

Saturday, April 23

► Urban Ecology Center Earth Day of Service

Riverside Park | 9 a.m.-noon | Drop-in | Free

Spend a morning helping with volunteer activities in the parks followed by a community lunch. Family hikes and “mini” service projects available at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Washington Park | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Drop-in | Free

A morning of volunteer activities in Washington Park, along with educational presentations and free lunch, courtesy of the Sierra Club.

Menomonee Valley | 9 a.m.-noon | Drop-in | Free

Spend a morning helping with volunteer activities in Three Bridges Park followed by a community lunch.

For more information, click here.

► “Stuff the Truck for Independence” Electronics Drive Benefitting Independence First

SWICKtech, Independence First and Digital Recycling are encouraging businesses and consumers to recycle old electronic devices through the “Stuff the Truck for Independence” collection drive. The free electronic drives will be held on Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pettit National Ice Center (500 S. 84th St.) and Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Albrecht’s Delafield Market (3255 Golf Road, Delafield). Computer donations will benefit Independence First . Those unable to attend can always recycle old, small electronics weekly from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at SWICKtech, 15700 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin.

The following electronics with a plug or battery will be accepted during the drives:

Cell Phones & PDAs

Stereo Equipment

Printers

Battery Backups

Computer Monitors

Toner & Ink Cartridges

Car Batteries

CD Players

Laptops

Cameras

Desktop Computers

Home Appliances

Computer Parts

Refrigerators

Tablets

Video Game Systems

► Milwaukee Riverkeeper’s 21st Annual Spring River Cleanup

From 9 a.m.-12 p.m., be one of the more than 3,500 volunteers to help pick up river litter at 50 sites throughout the Milwaukee River basin. Site registration is not required, but it helps Milwaukee Riverkeeper plan for supply distribution. Bags, gloves and free T-shirts will be provided. Following the cleanup is the annual Trash Bash from noon to 2 p.m. at three locations: Estabrook Park, Hoyt Park and Pulaski Park.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper is also encouraging volunteers this year to ask others to sponsor their cleanup efforts and collect pledges for every bag of trash they pick-up during the cleanup. Money raised goes toward Milwaukee Riverkeeper programming; pledges and personal contact information are due May 9. Those who raise $100 or more are entered in a drawing for a Milwaukee Riverkeeper Prize Package that includes a ride on the Milwaukee Riverkeeper vessel for the winner and five friends.

For more information as well as site locations, click here, email rivercleanup@milwaukeeriverkeeper.org or call 414-431-0907.

► Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful Great American Cleanup

Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful (KGMB) will once again help residents coordinate neighborhood cleanups on Earth Day. KGMB provides bags, cleaning supplies and tools like rakes and shovels during the 9 a.m.-noon cleanup. In return, volunteers are rewarded with coupons for discounted admission to a number of Milwaukee County Parks attractions. Participants need to register their neighborhood cleanup to get all the free assistance and rewards for participating. KGMB is also doing an Arbor Day Tree Planting. For more information about the cleanup and tree planting, call 414-272-5462 or click here.

► Menomonee River Cleanup

Clean up trash at more than 30 segments along the Menomonee River on Earth Day. Registration takes place at Rotary Park (N85 W14201 Fond Du Lac Ave.) at 8:15 a.m. The cleanup runs 9 a.m.-noon. Gloves and bags will be supplied; boots recommended. A light lunch from sponsors and a T-shirt give away will take place at noon. For more information and to sign up, click here or call Nancy at 262-532-4417.

► Victory Garden Initiative: “Build an Urban Farm from the Ground UP”

From 9 a.m. to noon, help remove weeds, shovel soil, lay out raised beds, seed crops and maintain compost bins at Concordia Gardens (220 E. Concordia Ave.), a 1.5-acre plot of formerly vacant land in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood. Currently home to 36 community garden plots, a production farm, a FarmStand and an urban orchard, the farm is now a beautiful community-serving space that needs love and care. For more information, contact Alysse Gear at 414-431-0888 or alysse.gear@VictoryGardenInitiative.org.

► Fifth Annual Rock the Green Earth Day Celebration

Learn about eco-friendly opportunities and support the community in its environmental efforts at Rock the Green, which runs 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at The City Center, 735 N. Water St. Community leaders will deliver announcements on environmental plans and eco-educational booths will be sharing information. A live concert by Evan Christian will take place on a pedal-powered stage and local food trucks will be on hand. The event includes zero waste efforts. For more information about this free event, click here.

► Good Harvest Market Annual Earth Day Celebration

Good Harvest’s Annual Earth Day Celebration features a “plant a tree” scavenger hunt, where over 300 mini red pine trees are given away to plant; kids crafts; organic herb plantings; educational information; free food samples from local vendors; and a cookout with house made brats, organic Portobello mushrooms, hot dogs, snacks and beverages. Good Harvest Market (2205 Silvernail Road, Waukesha) will donate 5% of the day’s total sales to the Waukesha County Land Conservancy. Full details are available here.

Saturday, April 30

► Waukesha County Park System Tree Planting

The Waukesha County Park System is planting 1,000 tree seedlings to celebrate Arbor Day from 9 a.m. to noon to help reforest county parks. Pre-register by Monday, April 25, is recommended. Call 262-896-8074 or e-mail hglainyk@waukeshacounty.gov to register. For more info, click here or call 262-548-7801.

County Park locations are:

Fox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Road, Brookfield

Fox River Park, W264 S4500 River Road, Waukesha

Menomonee Park, W220 N7884 Townline Road, Menomonee Falls

Minooka Park, 1927 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha

Mukwonago Park, County Hwy LO, Mukwonago

Naga-Waukee Park, 651 State Hwy 83, Hartland

Nashotah Park, W330 N5113 County Hwy C, Nashotah

Retzer Nature Center, S14 W28167 Madison St., Waukesha

Spring/Summer Opportunities

► May 6-9: Horicon Marsh 19th Annual Bird Festival

Horicon Marsh Bird Club hosts its 19th Annual Bird Festival at Horicon Marsh, one of the largest freshwater marshes in the U.S. This year’s keynote speaker is Sandy Komito. Take part in the “Birding by Bicycle” guided tour through the 33,000-acre reserve. Additional tours and activities include First Light Birding, Habitat Birding Bus and Boat Tour, Birdy Scavenger Hunt, Hot Spot Birding Bus Tour & Hike, Beginners Bird Hike, Birding Adventure Boat Tour and the Night Sounds Bus Tour. Many tours require advanced registration and fees. For more information, click here or contact Wildlife Educator Liz Herzmann at 920-387-7893.

► Spring Clean Up/Summer Lawn Help: Interfaith Older Adult Programs, Neighborhood Outreach

This spring, help an older adult in your neighborhood with yard cleanup, or adopt a senior and help them all summer with grass cutting/trimming. For more info, contact Mary Steinke at msteinke@interfaithfaithmilw.org or 414-220-8648.

► Weekdays in April or May: Endometriosis Association Handy Helpers

Clean gutters and windows, weed garden, organize and clean a storage area between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. For more info, contact Carol Drury at carol@EndometriosisAssn.org or 414-355-2200.

► Weekdays in April or May: Interfaith Older Adult Programs, Washington Park Senior Center Spring Clean Up

Pick up litter and remove leaves and yard debris from flower beds and the center grounds in the morning or afternoon. For more info, contact Lorrie Pardo at lpardo@interfaithmilw.org or 414-933-2332.

► End of April through summer: Guest House of Milwaukee, Urban Gardeners Cream City Gardens

Prepare beds, plant, weed, compost, harvest crops and prep produce on weekdays and weekends. For more info, contact Roxy Helmeid at roxanne@guesthouseofmilwaukee.org or 414-345-3240.

► April and beyond: Wellspring Land Steward

Groom Milwaukee River frontage walking trails and ponds on weekdays, evenings or weekends. Call ahead of time. For more info, contact Mary Ann Ihm at wellspring@hnet.net or 262-675-6755.

► May and June: Park People of Milwaukee County, Spring Weed-Outs

Remove garlic mustard in Milwaukee County Parks Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon. For more info, contact Jim Goulee at jim@parkpeoplemke.org or 414-273-7275.

► May-October: Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens, In-Garden Volunteering

Pick up twigs, leaves and debris; add compost and mulch to flower beds; weed and cut back plants Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon, or Saturday, 8-11 a.m. For more info, contact Jennifer Schmitz at jschmitz@fbbg.org or 414-525-5653.

► May-October: Walnut Way Conservation Corp, First Fridays in the Gardens

Group activities include watering, weeding, planting trees, mulching, installing garden beds and harvesting from 8 a.m.-noon. For more info, contact Erica Heisdorf at erica@walnutway.org or 414-264-2326.

► May and beyond: NuGenesis Garden Adoption

Plant, water and weed vegetable gardens; harvest and pack produce for Oconomowoc Food Pantry on weekdays and weekends. For more info, contact Francie Szostak at francie@nugenesisfarm.org or 800-969-3588.

Year Round Opportunities

► Mondays Year-round: Friends of Wehr Nature Center Phenology Walkers

Walk the trails and park and look for seasonal changes in plants and birds from 8:30-11 a.m. For more info, contact Mary Gaub at mary.gaub@ces.uwex.edu or 414-425-8550.

► Tuesdays Year-round: Wheel-n-Chip Society

Wheel-n-Chip volunteers work outdoors in teams on maintenance projects such as placing chips on the trails, trimming bushes, mending fences, burning the prairie, removing invasive plant species and placing signs. Click here for schedule. For more info, contact Mary Gaub at mary.gaub@ces.uwex.edu or 414-425-8550.

► Riveredge Nature Center, Unplug for the Day

Help with trail work, split wood, pull weeds and other outdoor projects. For more info, contact Pat Schindler at volunteers@riveredge.us or 262-375-2715.

► Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Conservation Team

Weed, plant and remove invasive species. Drop-ins available on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays 9 a.m.-noon and Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-noon. For more info, contact Stevie Otap at sotap@schlitzaudubon.org or 414-352-2880.

Know of an Earth Day event not listed here? Email the event info to Amanda@shepex.com.