Earth Day: Then and Now

Think back to what our environment was like 40 or soyears ago. Air pollution was a given. Nonsmoking areas were virtuallynonexistent. Chemicals were routinely dumped in our waterways without a thoughtabout their impact. Littering was accepted.

But while the majority accepted pollution as a factof life back in the 1960s, a growing minority realized that nature must bepreserved before it’s too late.

That awareness was harnessed by Sen. Gaylord Nelson(D-Wisconsin), who launched Earth Day on April 22, 1970, a day set aside tolearn more about how to save the Earth from human excess.

Now, 40years later, Earth Day is an institution celebrated globally. But perhaps moreimportantly, many of Nelson’s concerns have been incorporated intoenvironmental regulations, school curricula, business practices and everydayhabits.

BillChristofferson, who wrote the Nelson biography The Man From Clear Lake, said Nelson’s legacy permeates the culturebeyond the one-day celebration of Earth Day.

“I thinkGaylord’s legacy really is this environmental ethic we have now that a coupleof generations have grown up with,” Christofferson said.

FortyYears Ago

Thatenvironmental ethic was just emerging when Nelson made conservation andpreservation of natural resources a priority during his time as Wisconsin governor and senator.

Back in the1960s, American industry was creating air, soil and water pollution that wasn’tbeing addressed by Washingtonor businesses.

But Nelson,who spoke around the country about the importance of protecting theenvironment, found that individuals knew that pollution was creating havoc intheir communities.

“Everywherehe went there was an awareness of environmental problems,” Christofferson said.“The kinds of things that people would talk about were largely local issues.For example, the landfill was leeching into the groundwater or detergents wererunning into the lakes, which were blooming with algae. The birds were dyingfrom DDT. Everybody could see some evidence that there were environmentalproblems that needed to be dealt with.”

In Milwaukee during the late’60s, the river “smelled bad,” said real estate developer Julilly Kohler, thenworking in the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

“It was badenough that you didn’t want to touch it,” Kohler said. “No one could eat thefish. You really didn’t want to use it for any kind of recreation.”

Even smalltowns had environmental problems. Christofferson, who grew up in Eau Claire during the1950s, said the air and the rivers that ran through its downtown were full oftoxins from businesses.

“Some daysthere would be foam 6 or 8 feet high covering the river,” Christofferson said.“Nobody thought anything of it. They thought it was normal. I remember what theair was like sometimes from the paper mills. It was just incredible. You couldhardly breathe sometimes, depending on what part of town you were in. It wasjust a fact of life.”

Trying tocombat environmental pollution by living a healthy lifestyle was difficult. PamMehnert, general manager of the Outpost Natural Foods Co-op, which is alsocelebrating its 40th anniversary this month, said it was nearly impossible tofind chemical-free, health food staples like granola, grains, tofu and beansfor sale anywhere but the co-op.

“Youcouldn’t find these products in a regular grocery store,” Mehnert said.

In fact,Outpost members would drive down to Chicago topick up organic food flown in from California,since it wasn’t otherwise distributed in Milwaukee.

“There wassome awareness because of Vietnamand chemical warfare that chemicals were making people sick,” Mehnert said.

AttorneyDennis Grzezinski, senior staff counsel for Midwest Environmental Advocates,said that even environmental crisessuch as the polluted Cuyahoga Riverstarting on fire in 1969grabbed the public’s attention for a short time only.

“For so manyfolks the problems had gone on one way or another throughout their entire livesand they didn’t know anything better,” Grzezinski said.

AGlobal Phenomenon

According toChristofferson, Nelson decided that the public and policy-makers needed tobecome more aware of the nation’s growing environmental crisis. He modeled thefirst Earth Day on anti-war teach-ins held on college campuses. Hisannouncement was mentioned in a small wire service story in the fall of 1969,and the reaction was huge.

“What hesensed was that this was one of those issues where the public was way out infront of politicians,” Christofferson said.

Just a fewmonths later, on April 22, 1970, 20 million people participated in the firstEarth Day.

Grzezinski,then a student at Princeton University, was one ofthem.

“I rememberenjoying being outdoors, hearing speeches, passing out leaflets, andneighborhood cleanups being organized,” Grzezinski said.

That kind ofactivism helped to usher in what’s now known as this country’s environmentaldecade, when the Environmental Protection Agency was established and majorlegislation such as the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act were passed andimplemented.

What’s more,Earth Day has since become a global phenomenon, a day (or weekend) filled withlocal cleanup efforts, kids’ activities, parades, celebrations and lots ofcommunity spirit. [See page 8 for a list of local activities.]

ChallengesRemain

Even thoughenvironmental awareness has come a long way in the past four decades, Kohlersaid the annual celebration of Earth Day is still necessary.

“It’s waytoo easy to become blasé about what we do every day,” Kohler said. “Weabsolutely need a time when we’re reminded that we all have one mother.”

In otherwords, we still face a host of environmental challenges.

AlthoughMilwaukee’s rivers aren’t full of debris and industrial waste, new sources ofpollution that are difficult if not impossible to filtersuch as chemicals frompersonal care products and medicationare threatening our waterways and fishpopulations.

“We stillaren’t taking care of the lake the way we should,” Kohler said of Lake Michigan.

Land-useissues and mass transit development are still unresolved in southeastern Wisconsin. And the statehas invested heavily in coal-fired power plants that will be in use for decadesto come, even though cleaner technologies are used widely elsewhere around thecountry. Plus, there are the small but important choices that individuals makeevery day about how they live their lives.

“There stillremains a very serious disconnect for most everyone who is concerned about theenvironment but lives pretty much as they please,” Grzezinski said.

