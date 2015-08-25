East Side Tomato Romp Returns September 12

The 9th Annual Tomato Romp returns on Saturday, September 12th on Milwaukee’s East Side. In a day of eating, drinking and throwing tomatoes the romp includes America’s first Rotten Tomato Fight and the Best Bloody Mary Competition.

In addition to the two most famous attractions, East Side chefs are preparing special small plate tomato dishes as part of the ‘Tomato Chomp’ Crawl to show off the food of area restaurants.

Tomato Romp runs 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on E. North Avenue between Prospect and Oakland Aves and is hosted by the East Side Business Improvement District.

Other activities include the East Side Green Market with a special Tomato Harvest at 10 a.m., a tomato-inspired plein air art station on Farwell & North Ave, live music, costume contest and a procession of all tomato fighters led by the Milwaukee Buck’s Bango, Milwaukee Bucks Dancers and Bucks Beats Drumline.

