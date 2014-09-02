El Comedor, Milwaukee’s Newest Food Truck

A long-time employee of Five O'Clock Steakhouse is starting his own food truck. Natalio Perez launched El Comedor on Labor Day weekend near 6th and Greenfield in Milwaukee. Perez plans to make the entire Oaxaca-inspired menu from scratch, including chicken and steak tacos, tortas, quesadillas and fresh guacamole. The truck will also serve breakfast items like huevos rancheros and chorizo. Prices range from $5.50 to $7.50.

El Comedor is Spanish for “a man with a true passion for good food,” which is how Perez describes himself. He wants the truck to become a community gathering spot where people celebrate. “I welcome everyone to come out and enjoy my twist on traditional Mexican cuisine, made from scratch and using the freshest ingredients,” he says. The truck will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.