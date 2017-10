On Thursday, Sept. 22 El Señorial Mexican Restaurant will unveil their newly expanded space in the Burnham Park Neighborhood (1901 S. 31st St.)

The renovation project, which cost nearly $650,000 and has doubled the business’ seating capacity, came after the local restaurant grew from six to 22 employees over the course of the 15 years they’ve been in business.

The grand opening ceremony will be held from 12:15-12:45 p.m.