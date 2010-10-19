EleMents of Fear 2010

EleMents of Fear is running its 7th Annual Haunted House (2733 W. Euclid Ave., Milwaukee), they have grown from a three-room haunt that brought in roughly 200 people to a house with 15 rooms and more then 2,000 screaming fans. All Characters in this haunt are students or parents from Our Lady Queen of Peace school. They have an enclosed waiting area in case of bad weather or if you are too chicken to go through.

Their hours of operation are: Monday thru Thursday 6pm-9:30pm, Friday and Saturday- 6:30pm-11pm, and Sunday- 6:30pm-10:30pm.

Tickets are $7 for Children 13 and under and Seniors, $9 at the door for everyone else. For more details, visit their MySpace page.