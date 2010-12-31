The Eleven Party

$11 specials on food, $11 mug with $2 tap refills or $4 rail drink refills, $11 Nacho bar open from 10pm-1am, Midnight champagne toast, Popcorn bar with flavored toppings, DJ music, Raffle Prizes all night. Upper Loft VIP Space available, rent a booth for $50 for the entire night (seats 6, but more people can come to enjoy the party up there). VIP booth includes: Nacho Bar, bottle of champagne or pitcher of beer at midnight. Availability is limited, reservations are required. For reservations call 414-271-7250 (there is a 72 hour cancellation policy).