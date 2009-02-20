Enter the title...

­­­

­­­ A global sell-off set in motion by losses on Wall Street came back home on Friday morning, sending markets in New York sharply lower. The Dow burrowed even lower, a day after it recorded at its lowest close in six years. Gold prices flirted with $1,000 an ounce. And markets from Hong Kong to London fell sharply on more glum economic data and a round of disappointing corporate news, including the bankruptcy filing of the automaker Saab. “You can look at everybody’s trading screen and see nothing but red,” said Tim Smalls, head of United States stock trading at Execution LLC in Greenwich, Conn.