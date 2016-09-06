Escuela Verde Opens its Doors to the Community

Escuela Verde will be holding a community open house on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5-7 p.m. at their recently renovated school in Milwaukee’s Silver City neighborhood (3628 W. Pierce Street.)

The public is welcome to attend for a cookout, school tour and a walk/bike/skate along the Hank Aaron State Trail.

“We’re opening our doors to neighbors, friends, family and anyone curious about how we do things differently at Escuela Verde,” says student advisor Joey Zocher. “The best way to get to know anyone is to meet in person. We’re happy to take this opportunity for some face-to-face time as we showcase our young leaders and clubs.”

Student ambassadors will lead tours of the building, while the school's bike and skate clubs will lead activities along the Hank Aaron State Trail, beginning in Three Bridges Park.

The school's Just Roots club will have free food and beverages for all in attendance. Limited edition 2016-17 school year t-shirts will be available for a donation. At 7 p.m., all are welcome to join the Field Research Team on a bat-walk until 8:30 p.m.