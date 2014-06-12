The Estabrook Park Beer Garden Welcomes Summer with a Keg Tapping and Free Beer

While Bay View patiently waits to see when—and if—its own beer garden will open in Humboldt Park, Estabrook Park’s beer garden is open for business. Next week on Thursday, June 19, Estabrook’s garden will celebrate the start of its busiest season with a Summer Kickoff party and keg tapping beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The beer garden’s managing director Hans Weissgerber III and Milwaukee County Parks Director John Dargle, Jr. will tap the keg at 6 p.m., offering free beer while it lasts. There will also be music from the Brewhouse Polka Kings.

The Estabrook Park Beer Garden is open daily, weather permitting, from noon to 10 p.m., with last call at 9 p.m. In addition to beers imported from the Munich Hofbräuhaus, the stand serves food including hot dogs, bratwurst, and giant baked pretzels.

For more info, visit www.oldgermanbeerhall.com/estabrook-beer-garden.