The St. Francis Brewing Co. (3825 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is hosting a New Year's Eve party on December 31st from 9pm until 2am. They will be offering a DJ and dancing; appetizers and a dessert buffet; party favors; a Midnight champagne toast; and more importantly, a complimentary bus ride home (within a 10 mile radius).

Tickets to this event should be purchased in advance, as space is limited. Call 414-744-4448 for more details.