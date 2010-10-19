Fall-O-Ween 2010

If you haven't been to The Family Farm (328 Port Washington Rd., Grafton), you don't know what you're missing! Your kids will be delighted with feeding the sheep and goats! See all your barnyard favorites, from baby chicks to big Belgian Draft horses. Visit their website familyfarm.net for hours/days of operation, admission and other information.

The Family Farm celebrates 'Fall-O-Ween' October 1 through Oct. 31, Tu-Fr 9-4; Sat 9-5; Sun 11-5. On their colorful 125 year old farmstead you'll find pumpkins, gourds, cornstalks, all our barnyard friends, five historic buildings, hayrides, pumpkin bowling, aster-filled nature walk and the ever-popular hay romp! Then jump on the Pumpkin Express and PYOP (pick your own pumpkin)! Inside, our gift/antique shop and Snack Bar will delight all with lunch and harvest goodies: caramel apples, cider, our famous pumpkin pie squares and Cowboy Kettle Korn. Halloween gifts, toys, fall decorations, bales and mums for your festive home!