Farmers Market to Launch in Enderis Park

A new farmers market is set to launch Sunday, June 19 at Enderis Park.

The market will feature fresh fruits and vegetables along with locally made foods and beverages. It will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 25.

“The Enderis Park Farmers Market will be one of the few markets serving patrons on Sundays in the area and one of the only markets on the city’s far-west side,” Heather Sullivan, the market’s founder and manager, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to proceed with this project and heartened by the warm reception the market has already received from area residents.”

