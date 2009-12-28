Fashion Don’ts

×

Thisyear rings in 2010 and a new decade. Here are my top three faux pas of therecent year:

•Problem. Thong underwear sticking out of your denim. Same to you thug wanna-beboys who have their underwear five inches higher than their butt hanging denimbarely grasping onto the junk in your trunk. We’ve noticed that some fellowsthat lack junk have to pull their pants up from falling to their knees everythree steps or so. How funny when they try to run!

•Lesson. The whole world really does not want to see your underwear. Really. Noris this a good way to get a real boyfriend/girlfriend that will respectyou. Shame on you Eminem for your loosehanging pants. No, he is not dead like the new rumor on the Internet. But his old pant style is! Look at his duallooks. Ladies, which one do you likebetter? I like the cleaned up version.

•Solution. Thank goodness that waists arecurrently being designed to wear higher. However hard it is for you to adjust,really this will show off the natural curves that a woman has anyway and hidethe “top of the muffin.” If you are a long-waist thinner gal, you no longerlook gangly and boyish. As for men, you look better and don’t have to keeppulling your pants up. Women love seeinga well-dressed man. Real men appreciate a put together sexy woman who isn’tshowing everything at first meeting.

•Problem. Dark lip liner, dark eye liner.You know, like Pamela Anderson keeping it alive in the millennium by wearingred lipstick with a dark almost black liner. Was this intentioned to make ourlips look bigger? Frankly, I am not sure but it looked goth, not glam!

•Lesson. There is no need to look like a cartoon character unless you areintending to, like the new Japanese Street Fashion, which I think is kind ofcool to show your creative style. Mypoint, if you are going to do it, do it completely! And, heavy black eye-liner,only wear it if you are dressing up as Cleopatra on Halloween.

• Solution. Stick to the natural look. Line your lips with just a shade slightlydarker than your lip color. Eyeliner is great, but if you are fair skinned,blonde or a redhead, black generally is too dark. Stick to a brown shade. Foreveryone, don’t leave the house looking like you took a Sharpie to your face.

•Problem. Harem pants.

•Lesson. If MC Hammer couldn’t keep it going as a classic in the ‘80s, why bringit back. This is a good example of an ‘80s influence brought back in a very badway. There have been very good ones such as a soft metallic vs. a shiny gaudymetallic where the trend was softened to bring elegance. The only woman I canthink of looking half way decent in these pants would have to have no chest, nohips, a foot long torso and be over six feet tall.

•Solution. Wear pants that work with your body. Don’t wear a trend just because it is in. Thankfully, what is acceptablein fashion now is wearing whatever length of pant (or skirt) that works withyour shape.

Heidi Calaway isowner and head stylist for Boutique Vieux et Nouveau

www.boutiquemilwaukee.com