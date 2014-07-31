Fashion Show at Skylight Music Theatre

× Expand Cesar Galindo

Looking for a fashionable way to spend a gorgeous summer evening? Then put on your favorite outfit and visit Skylight Music Theatre today at 6:30 p.m. to meet self-taught New York fashion designer Cesar Galindo. Galindo has designed for labels such as Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein and most recently, Gwen Stefani’s L.A.M.B. collection, and tonight he will present his latest Fall Winter 2014 collection titled CZAR. In addition, you’ll be witness to the unveiling of Galindo’s original designs for Skylight’s upcoming production of Cinderella , which will hit the stage Sept. 19.

Hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Cubanitas and Indulge Wine Room.

General admission to the reception and fashion event at the Broadway Theatre Center (158 N. Broadway) is $30 and only $20 for young professionals. Or throw down $75 for a VIP package that includes the reception, fashion event, a ticket to Skylight’s Cinderella and a ticket to Galindo’s runway show for CZAR at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in New York City.

Can’t make the event? Want more of Galindo? Don’t fret—he’ll be in the area for the weekend at Bayshore Town Center (5800 N. Bayshore Dr. Glendale) putting on a CZAR Trunk Show Aug. 2 and 3 at Aversa, a premier Milwaukee destination for women's designer clothing, accessories, and shoes.