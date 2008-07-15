A Favorite Fest for Free

The wait for German Fest is a little shorter this year. We’re kicking the Fest off adding a new night of great entertainment and free admission on Thursday, July 24. So, I’m calling it an extended weekend and starting the party on Thursday with Usinger’s Family Night from 5 to 10 p.m. What’s better? I can still afford to come back all weekend since Thursday’s admission is free and Usinger’s will be serving up $1 brats and hot dogs (even I can’t resist). Cedar Crest will also have 8 oz. cups of Choco-malt ice cream cups for $1, but no chocolate for me, vet’s orders.

You can work everything off on the dance floor. We’ll have four stages of entertainment with 3 bands from Europe and Milwaukee’s very own Love Monkeys performing on the Harley Stage. There’s still plenty more for the whole family to do with kids’ yodeling and Alphorn playing contests too. At 9:30 p.m., the evening finishes off with fireworks thanks to Usinger’s, Bartolotta’s, and German Fest.

By the way, you only have to wait 9 days until German Fest.