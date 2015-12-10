Feast Your Eyes on Designer Gingerbread Houses

Photo by Todd Nilson, Flickr CC

Baking and pastry arts students from MATC's skills are on display at the Milwaukee Public Market, in the form of thirty-two elaborate and creative gingerbread houses. The houses are on display as part of MATC's 'Gingerbread Parade of Houses,' which generates proceeds for MATC scholarships. The contest began on Dec. 4, and will run through Tuesday, Dec. 15.

There are a number of ways to get involved with the contest beyond marveling at the impressive culinary structures. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite houses, to bid on their favorite houses in a silent auction, and to participate in an Instagram contest by posting pictures of their favorite houses with the hashtag #matcgingerbread.

The contest will culminate in a reception on Tuesday, December 15. During the ceremony, a panel of industry professionals will judge the houses based on design and quality, and an overall winner will be announced, as well as the winner of the 'people's choice' award, voted on by the public. Additionally, winners of the silent auction will be announced and will be able to take their houses home.

Check out a couple of our favorites below:

×

×

×