Festa Italiana Announces Some Not-Especially-Italian 2013 Headliners

Festa Italiana has revealed several of its 2013 headliners, and they're an eclectic bunch, if not exactly the first acts that spring to mind when you think of all things Italian. The festival's Spiked Island Adult Lemonade Stage will be headlined Friday night by country star Colt Ford, touring "party-rock" DJ Dee Jay Silver, and local country singer Bella Cain. Saturday the stage goes to "Hey There Delilah" singers Plain White T's, who will play after singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson and before local guitarist Greg Koch. Sunday promises a yet-to-be-announced "surprise headliner."

As usual the festival will feature a wide array of Italian food and cultural exhibits, as well as nightly fireworks. The festival runs Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21 at the Summerfest grounds. Advanced tickets are $10 until July 1, and $13 after July 3 and at the gate. Three day passes are available online for $25.