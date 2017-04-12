Festa Italiana Celebrates 40 Years

From its modest beginnings forty years ago, Festa Italiana has grown into the largest Italian event of its kind in America today. As the first ethnic festival to take place in Henry Maier Festival Park, Festa was a “coming home" party for many Italians and served as a chance to share the best of the Italian culture with the community.

“2017 marks our 40th anniversary and we are very excited to celebrate this significant milestone with festivalgoers this summer," said Dean Cannestra, Italian Community Center president and chairman of Festa Italiana in a press release.

To celebrate their 40th anniversary, they are bringing back their “Spring Fever" ticket deal. From April 17-23, May 15-21 and June 19-25 you can purchase $7 tickets to the event.

Advance $10 online tickets are also now on sale through July 20. General admission is $13 at the gate and children ages 12 and under are admitted free all three days when accompanied by an adult.

You can purchase tickets to Festa Italiana here.