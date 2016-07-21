Festa Italiana Returns to Milwaukee’s Lakefront

Festa Italiana, the area’s largest Italian Festival, is coming to Milwaukee’s Summerfest grounds July 22-24.

This year’s festival will feature the usual mix of Italian food, beer and music, with a number of new highlights. An Italian piazza, or city square, will be on the north end of the grounds featuring Italian art, history, cinema, religious artifacts and a vintage photo exhibit.

Live entertainment will include a headlining performance from 16-year-old classical singer and “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Jackie Evancho. Other performers include Will & Anthony, Sicilian Tenors and Bronx Wanderers.

Festa will also host the Vince Lombardi Walk/Run to Tackle Cancer on Saturday, July 23. Runners and walkers get free admission into the festival.

You can purchase half-off Festa Italiana tickets here.