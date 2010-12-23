Join the Great Lakes Distillery (616 W Virginia St., Milwaukee) for their 2nd Annual Festivus Celebration! The party is on Thursday, December 23 from 5pm until 11pm. Gather around the Festivus pole, air your grievances, conduct feats of strength, and eat lots of pancakes (with Roaring Dans Rum Maple Syrup)! Raffle prizes galore, some of the prizes may be weird... but that's okay. Festivus cocktails will be in abundance and their is no cost to attend!

Wagner Industries who manufactures and ships Festivus Poles all over the World will be there to conduct Festivus Pole Safety Courses! It's a Festivus for the Rest of us, happy Festivus!