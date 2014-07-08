Finally, The Naked Photo of Prince Fielder the Internet Has Been Waiting For

Featuring tasteful nude photographs of athletes from all corners of the sports world, ESPN Magazine 's Body Issue is designed to turn heads, but one inclusion is turning even more heads than usual this year: former Milwaukee Brewers slugger (and current D.L. casualty) Prince Fielder, whose physique is a little bit more plentiful than the average athlete. Fielder is slugging an imaginary homer in the buff on one of the covers of the issue, but for all the inevitable jokes, he's earning widespread praise on Twitter for his decision to bare it all.

In the issue, Fielder defended his physique. “Just because you’re big doesn’t mean you can’t be an athlete," he said. "And just because you workout doesn’t mean you’re going to have a 12-pack. I workout to make sure I can do my job to the best of my ability. Other than that, I’m not going up there trying to be a fitness model.”