Finding a Century-Old Shipwreck

×

Located on Lake Michigan like we are, Milwaukeeans have an excellentposition from which to watch history unfold. We are sitting on the shore of thelargest surface freshwater system on the planet, and that comes with a lot ofactivity. In addition to containing nearly 84% of North America’s surface freshwater, the Great Lakes hold thousands ofsubmerged vessels. On rare occasions, someone finds a tangible link to theregion’s rich maritime history in the form of a sunken ship. A team ofWisconsin marine historians and divers recently discovered the largest woodenship still missing in Lake Michiganthe steamship L.R. Doty, which disappeared in a catastrophic Lake Michigan storm 112 years ago.

Brendon Baillod,president of the Wisconsin Underwater Archeology Association anddirector-at-large of the Association of Great Lakes Maritime History, hosted afascinating lecture about the Doty andher discovery on Sunday, July 11, at Discovery World. According to Baillod, theL.R. Doty was one of six sister shipsbuilt in Bay City, Mich.,by F.W. Wheeler, a famous shipbuilder on the Great Lakes.All were 291 feet long, 41 feet wide and about 20 feet deep. Roughly 50 acresof white oak trees were cut down to build the Doty in 1893, and her hull was reinforced by an iron lattice andtwo huge steel arches. Two enormous boilers fed a triple expansion 3-cylindersteam engine that generated 1,000 horsepower for the ship’s massive propeller.It was built for the Cuyahoga Transit Co. of Ohio, and was named for thecompany’s general manager, Lucius Ramsey Doty.





By the 1890s schoonerswere no longer economical to operate compared to steam-powered vessels.Shipping companies realized they could double their cargo capacity for littleextra cost by cutting the masts off of schooners and towing them behind a steamship. From the beginning of its career, the L.R.Doty always towed a 242-foot-long schooner called the Olive Jeanette.





The Doty, with the Jeanettein tow, left South Chicago bound for Midland, Ontario, at 2 p.m. on Oct. 24,1898, loaded with bushels of corn. Fall 1898 was an active hurricane season,and remnants of a storm system that nearly destroyed Brunswick,Ga., created a phenomenon on Lake Michigan. An extremely intense localized storm struck the pair ofships when they were just off Milwaukeeat about 1 p.m. on Oct. 25. By 4 p.m., sleet and snow began to obscurevisibility, and the waves were well over 20 feet. Several miles north of Milwaukee, at about 5p.m., the towline between the two vessels broke. The only reason we know whathappened to the Doty is because theschooner it was towing miraculously survived. The cook of the Olive Jeanette, Mrs. Frances Browne,reported that the Doty steamed aheadand disappeared into the mist. Forty hours later, her wreckage was found 25miles off of Kenosha.





Leaving a schoonerstranded alone in that kind of storm was a death sentence for its crew, soBaillod contends with relative certainty that the captain of the L.R. Doty, Christopher Smith, chose toturn around. “A vessel that’s 20 feet high and loaded, she may have beenshowing 5 to 10 feet above the water,” Baillod explained in his lecture. “Whenshe turned, she was exposed to what we call the trough of the seas, where shehas one wave on her right and one wave on her left, and she’s in the trough.It’s very difficult to turn out of that… even with a very powerful engine. In acase like this, it’s easy for the rudder, or the rudder chains, to break.”





The Doty was a long, straight-decked vessel with wooden hatch coversthat could not have withstood thousands and thousands of gallons of waterstanding over the decks. It’s likely that water breached those hatches, andcaused her to flounder catastrophically. All hands were lost, a total of 17men.





On June 16, 2010, agroup of explorers led by Baillod and charter captain Jitka Hanakova locatedthe L.R. Doty, which had been snaggedby a commercial fish tug in 1991, nearly 20 miles off Oak Creek. Video reveals the ship is uprightand in an amazing state of preservation due to the cold, fresh water andextreme depth.





For more information about thediscovery, the dive team and photos of the ship and the wreck site, visitBaillod’s site at www.ship-wreck.com/shipwreck/doty/.