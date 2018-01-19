'Fire on Ice' Event Comes to Black Cat Alley

Black Cat Alley was unveiled in September 2016 on the East Side. At the time, Shepherd art critic Kat Kneevers wrote that it was “a semi-secret space where some fantastic street art is taking shape,” and called it one of the most interesting locations for viewing art in recent years.

After a near 16-month period that has seen praise, controversy, critique and even vandalism for the alleyway art installation, Black Cat Alley will host a ‘Fire on Ice’ event on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The event will feature artists Todd Mrozinski and Renee Bebeau painting images of flames on a four-foot wide slab of ice, similar to Mrozinski’s recent oil paintings that include built up surfaces of paint resembling fires and burning logs.

“The East Side BID is planning to activate Black Cat Alley with year-round, unique art installations and activities,” East Side BID executive director Kristin Godfrey said in a press release.

The event will take place from noon-3 p.m. It is free and open to the public, and all will be invited to the future space of Sip & Purr Cat Café after to create “fire collages” with Mrozinski and Bebeau.