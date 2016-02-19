Five Leap Day Happenings in Milwaukee

× Expand Image via Tumblr

February 29th, or Leap Day as it is colloquially known, only comes around every four years, and because of that is an unfortunate birthday to have. Just ask Jerry Gergich. Since Leap Day is such a rare occurrence, why not make the most of it? Here are five things you can do on Monday to have a memorable February 29th in Milwaukee.

A Dual Exhibition: Contemporary Visual Patternmaking

In MIAD’s newest exhibit bold patterns are created using digital technology. The exhibition is compromised of two parts, “Repetition – Reticulation” and “Patterns in Contemporary Design”.

“Repetition – Reticulation” is a national exhibition curated by MIAD faculty and alumni that features six visual artists who focus on repetition.

“Patterns in Contemporary Design” expands on Naturally Wisconsin, a pattern design competition. The 16 winning designs are shown separately, and combined into one large quilt-like work.

Wisconsin Artists Biennial

The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) has partnered with the Wisconsin Visual Artists (WVA) to present the Wisconsin Artists Biennial exhibition. The exhibition began in artist Louis Mayer’s studio, and has been around since 1990. This year, in addition to being installed in the Hyde Gallery, the show will expand into the Horicon Bank Gallery.

Three jurors will judge the Biennial, including Peter Olson of the Northern Illinois University Art Museum, Tammie Rubin of St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas and MOWA Director of Collections and Exhibitions Graeme Reid.

MPM's Reimagined Streets of Old Milwaukee Reopening

The Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit originally opened in January 1965. This exhibit created one of the first walk-through dioramas in the world, and was an immediate hit. The Streets of Old Milwaukee continues to be the most visited exhibit in the Museum.

In honor of the exhibit’s 50th anniversary, themed storytelling and a heightened sensory experience was incorporated to give the visitor a different perspective on every visit.

Race Day: Photos from the Flat Track

× Expand Courtesy of the Harley-Davidson Museum

The Harley-Davidson Museum’s Race Day: Photos from the Flat Track, is a photo exhibit featuring dozens of images from flat track racing. Famed photographer Dave Hoenig takes you down to pit row and into the grandstands to document the thrilling life in motorcycle racing’s fast lane.

Hoenig has captured more than 1,000 races in his career, keeping his lens trained on the pageantry, emotion and camaraderie of a day at the track.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets

This Leap Day, the struggling Milwaukee Bucks will take on the not-struggling-quite-as-much Houston Rockets at the Bradley Center. The game is a part of the Milwaukee Mondays series with 88Nine, and features the return of the Milwaukee Originals t-shirt series, spotlighting local musicians and artists throughout the games, and providing specials on local foods.

T-shirts are available as part of a ticket package available for select Bucks home games. The first 5,000 fans will also receive a Rally Towel.