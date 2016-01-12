Five Milwaukee Bars With Fireplaces To Cozy Up In This Winter

Photo Courtesy Flicker CC, David Wise

A good bar is a good bar no matter what time of year it is, and all of these bars are great places to go for a drink at any time. While this is true, there is something special about having a drink by the fireplace at your favorite winter watering hole. These are five of the best places in town to do just that.

Camp Bar

With a location both in Shorewood and ‘Tosa this log cabin themed establishment will remind you of past weekends spent up north with family and friends. Daily drink specials including mule Mondays and old fashioned Fridays will have you taken care of for the entirety of the long Wisconsin winter.

Photo Courtesy Flickr CC, Jessica Fiess-Hill

Iron Horse Hotel Lobby

This downtown hotel lobby offers a chic aesthetic, but the warmth from the fire is sure to make a winter night more bearable. Being within walking distance from the Harley-Davidson museum has its perks, but there's a good chance you'll just end up staying by the bar.

Photo Courtesy Flickr CC, Anthony Dean

John Hawk’s Pub

John Hawk’s is a British-themed pub right on the river that offers great food and a cozy environment. The combination of the river view and the warm fireplace make it an amazing choice for anything from a date night to catching up with old friends.

Photo Courtesy Flickr CC, Mirandala

The Pfister Lobby Lounge

A classic hotel bar, located right in the middle of downtown that offers a luxurious vibe and is perfect for a cold winter night. You can enjoy the fireplace on the lush couches with light appetizers, all while live piano is played in the background.

Photo Courtesy Flickr CC, Bhenak

Paddy’s Pub

You won’t be able to tell if you’re at a bar or in someone’s living room. The warm and inviting Irish pub on Murray Avenue is truly a hidden gem. Located right in the mix of the college student haunts of North Avenue, somehow Paddy's keeps a crowd with mostly regulars, but is as inviting as anyplace you will go in the city.

