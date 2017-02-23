Five O’Clock Steakhouse Named Wisconsin’s Best by Tasting Table

Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse was recently named the number one steakhouse in Wisconsin by Tasting Table, a renowned culinary website and newsletter. The ranking puts Five O’Clock in esteemed company with Brooklyn’s famous Peter Luger Steak House and Chicago’s Maple & Ash.

“This festive supper club has been serving midcentury steakhouse classics, like shrimp scampi, USDA Choice bacon-wrapped filets and 16-ounce slow-roasted prime rib, with Midwestern gusto since 1946,” the article says. “Loyal customers crowd around an elongated open fireplace, sipping Harvey Wallbangers, Sloe Gin Fizzes and boozy Sidecars against a backdrop of red brick walls, twinkling light fixtures and a diverse roster of live musical acts.”

Five O’Clock Steakhouse opened in 1946, and along with this most recent award, has been a perennial winner of the Shepherd ’s Best of Milwaukee reader’s choice.

You can read the entire list here.