Food for Thought at German Fest

Frankie, here, with more news about German Fest.

One of the things that gets me all fired up about racing is knowing that at the finish line, there’s always a treat waiting for me. Plain and simple, I love food. Despite the family resemblance, hot dogs, brats and sausages are among my favorites eats.

“Naschen,” that’s German for eating, is one of the biggest reasons people come to German Fest. Over the course of four days at the Fest, people will consume more than 20,000 brats, five tons of potatoes and more than 10,000 pounds of sauerkraut made the German way with cabbage, apple-wood bacon, fresh cored whole apples, brown sugar, onions and caraway seeds. And the desserts - Strudel, tortes, Kuchen, Bienenstich – don’t get me started.

That’s some of the typical German fare, but there’s so much more. I’m sure you’ve got your favorites, and I’d love for you to share them with me. What do you like to eat when you come to the Fest, or maybe you’d like to share one of your favorite German recipes?