Footlights Performing Arts Awards Announces Separate Categories for Professional and Non-Professional Arts Groups

The Footlights Performing Arts Awards recently announced plans to divide each of the 16 award categories into two groups: professional and non-professional due to a large number of nominations and votes.

“The main objective of the awards is to celebrate the vibrant and dynamic arts within Milwaukee and beyond,” Steve Marcus, publisher of Footlights playbills, said in a press release. “The excitement and enthusiasm for the awards has exceeded our expectations, and we want to acknowledge as many arts groups and individuals as we can.”

Nominations were submitted between January 3 and March 31, with voting beginning April 5 and currently running until April 28. Submitted by artists, audiences and performing arts companies, nominations for both professional and non-professional productions and performances from April 1, 2016 through March 31, 2017 qualified for the inaugural Footlights Performing Arts Awards. The results will be announced at the awards ceremony June 22, 2017 at Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Quadracci Powerhouse.

Tickets for both the ceremony and awards are now on sale now.

Vote here. Buy tickets here.