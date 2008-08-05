Former Eau Claire news director wins ethics award

A high-five to Glen Mabie out in Eau Claire, who has won the Society of Professional Journalists Ethics in Journalism Award. It’s a great honor – and one that’s going to someone no longer in the industry. Mabie won the award for resigning his post as news director of WEAU in protest when the station’s leaders granted Sacred Heart Hospital employees exclusivity as on air experts for health stories. There are other hospitals in Chippewa Valley, all of which sometimes have closer ties to the news.

Mabie has taken his unemployment as an opportunity to go back to UW-Eau Claire and finish his journalism degree. One of his remaining required credits? Journalism ethics.

