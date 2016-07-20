Former Green Bay Packer to Speak at Linneman’s Show

As a special edition of the long-running Poets Monday series, on August 1at 8 p.m. at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (1001 E. Locust St.) will host former Green Bay Packer and founder of mentoring nonprofit My Brother’s Keeper, Harry M. Sydney III, as well as a performance from the Dayna Clay Band.

Sydney will give a speech revolving around his life story and childhood, which he describes as being filled with, “abuse, alcoholism, divorce and prejudice,” his path to recovery and his eventual mentorship of others. He will also receive an award from a Wisconsin-based charitable trust.

"Rape prevention is not about policing how women dress or behave, instead it is very much about teaching men and boys responsibility for their own actions, and respect for others' bodies and boundaries," said Maya Kuper, lead singer and keyboardist for the Dayna Clay Band. "Men need mentors and strong role models, and that's what My Brother's Keeper does."

After the speech, the Dayna Clay Band will perform a new version of their ever-evolving alt-rock musical play “UNPLUGGED: A Survivor’s Story in Scenes & Songs.” The show combines theater, original music, short film and modern dance to tell the story of a troubled young female musician who overcomes rape, post-traumatic stress and depression.

"The show is inspirational, not dark and heavy," said Milwaukee native Paul McComas, writer of "UNPLUGGED" and member of the Dayna Clay Band. "It's a story of hope, healing and eventual victory."

Painting of Maya & Paul" by Poets Monday host Tim Kloss

A $3 donation at the door benefits RAINN and The Kennedy Forum. Find more information here.