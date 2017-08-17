The Former 'Most Interesting Man in the World' to Make an Appearance at DiModa Pizza

On Saturday, August 19 from 7-9 p.m., Jonathan Goldsmith, who you may know from his time as Dos Equis’s Most Interesting Man in the World, will be making a personal appearance at DiModa Pizza & Hotspot.

Guests will be able to meet Goldsmith and sample his new drink of choice, Astral Tequila. Astral Tequila shots will be available for $3 throughout the entire day.

DiModa Pizza & Hotspot will be celebrating the appearance all day by hosting specials and giveaways, including free Peroni Beer from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

