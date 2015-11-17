Found Footage Festival Celebrates Cinematic Weirdos and Other Art Previews

In 1917, French artist Marcel Duchamp laid a urinal on its back, signed it “R. Mutt” and wryly entitled it Fountain . When the Society of Independent Artists declined to exhibit the work, Duchamp resigned from the board and took his epoch-making work to Alfred Stieglitz’s studio. Fountain remains a touchstone for art historians and the avant-garde.

The Found Footage Festival belongs to this tradition of mixing irreverent humor and found objects. The self-styled “salute to weirdos” presents videos saved from oblivion by connoisseurs of kitsch and other like-minded aesthetes. Festival highlights include a 1983 travel video featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger seductively feeding a carrot to a woman; a montage of exercise videos excerpts starring Angela Lansbury, Traci Lords, and a bearded hippie named Zar; and an arts & crafts instructional video with a woman the FFF describes as “psychotically enthusiastic about sponge painting.” Hosts are Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett, whose credits include The Onion and The Colbert Report . The Found Footage Festival makes its Milwaukee debut November 25, 7 p.m., at Turner Hall. Tickets are $12.00.

17th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Switch-Flipping Ceremony

Pere Marquette Park, 900 N. Plankinton Ave.

If you happen to blink around 6:35 p.m. on November 19, you risk missing the illumination of Pere Marquette Park, Cathedral Square Park, Zeidler Union Square and downtown’s street-level. The switch-flipping is at the heart of a ceremony that features musical performances, an appearance from Santa Claus his very self and fireworks. Performers include country singer Nora Collins, Anita’s Dance Center, Chandelier Circus, DJ Shawna, Milwaukee’s “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant Christopher Gilbert, dancer and singer Nastassja Bates and Studio VIA. The show hits at 6 p.m.

“In Pursuit of Beauty: The Interiors of Timothy Whealon” Release Party and Presentation

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, 2220 N. Terrace Ave.

The name “Timothy Whealon