Four Lakefront Favorites to Open Free One Day Next Month

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation is offering one day of free access to four of the most notable lakefront destinations on Saturday, Oct. 15 through their Gifts to the Community program.

The four sites open to the public will be: Milwaukee Art Museum, Discovery World, Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, and Port Washington Historical Society’s Port Exploreum and 1860 Light Station.

“Our great lake is among our region’s most unique resources, but not everyone in our community has the same opportunity to access its shoreline and the fabulous organizations located there,” said Ellen Gilligan, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation in a press release. “As we saw last year, philanthropy can eliminate barriers to provide an inclusive and welcoming experience that unites families and neighbors for a stronger community.”

Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive) will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive) will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum (929 E. Wisconsin Ave.) will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Port Exploreum (118 N. Franklin St.) will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the 1860 Light Station (311 Johnson St.) will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both are in Port Washington, Wis.

More details about the 2016 Gifts to the Community free access day, including destination information and program notes, are available at www.greatermilwaukeefoundation.org/gifts.