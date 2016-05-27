Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Announces Grand Opening of Milwaukee Store

Midwest specialty retailer Fresh Thyme Farmers Market will open its first Wisconsin store in Milwaukee’s North End (470 E Pleasant Street) on Wednesday, June 8.

On Tuesday, June 7, the store will hold a ribbon cutting and firkin tapping ceremony with prominent city officials including Mayor Tom Barret, Alderman Nik Kovak and Lakefront Brewery owner, Russ Klisch.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our first store in Wisconsin, and to fill a much needed gap in downtown Milwaukee,” Fresh Thyme CEO Chris Sherrell said in a press release. “We love the city and look forward to serving the community.”

To kick off the grand opening week, Fresh Thyme will host a Family Festival and Neighborhood Block Party on Saturday, June 4 in front of the store. There will be a cookout, live music, face painting and more.

On the day of the grand opening, the first 250 shoppers in line will receive a free tote bag filled with unique Fresh Thyme offerings.

For more information visit www.freshthyme.com.