Friday the 13th Fest Comes to Riverwest Public House

Friday the 13th Fest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, will be held at the Riverwest Public House, you guessed it, Friday, May 13.

“Friday the 13th seemed like the perfect day to do this event, because it fits into our scope of celebrating all things eerie,” said event organizer Tea Krulos. “It's a great chance to get a fix of horror entertainment between now and Halloween, and we hope to continue to do a show like this every Friday the 13th.”

The fest will feature performances from Ratbatspider, Nadoula, The Dead Morticians, Brain-Bats, Skully Sati, Miss Claira Bell, Jezzibel Bates and belly dancer Nina Nazir, and will be hosted by Colleen Gore of Rockabilly Girl Productions.

Raffle tickets purchased for $1 each or 10 for $7 will enter you in to win prizes including Milwaukee Paranormal Conference tickets, two tickets to Milwaukee Ghosts Tours and Investigations, and more.

This is a 21+ show. Doors open at 8 p.m. Admission is $7. You can find more information here.