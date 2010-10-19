Fright Hike 2010

How does that story go about dark woods in the middle of the night? There are probably dozens of urban legends that begin - and end - with a hike through the wilderness, and you can live out the terror with a one-mile Fright Hike through the terrifying trails of Lapham Peak State Park (Delafield). Spooky! Take the hike either Friday, Oct. 29 or Saturday, Oct. 30 between 5:30 and 9 pm.

There will be music in the staging area to be enjoyed after the hike, there will also be a bonfire and hot chocolate to enjoy. Admission is $5 for everyone ages 6 and up.

For more information, check out their website.