On the Fringe of Fashion

×

Fringeis flirty, fun and fabulous – don’t you agree? There’s something hypnotic aboutclothes that move entirely on their own accord. It’s very wild, very free. Fringe ranges from being casual day dresses toclassic chic fashion. It is a look that classically stays in style. Theroaring ‘20s gave us the flapper dress and in the ‘80s it was everywhere. Cher epitomized fringe with many of her Bob Mackiefringed looks. How many of us remember owning a fringed jacket? Today we see it as classic cowboy, flapper,hippie more so this year, high tech on shoes, dresses, bags and hair. So forall us fashionistas, this fringe trend supplies us with our day dresses orevening dresses, really any style of dresses we wish for.

“It’svery, very hard to get right. The rule of thumb here is minimalism: whenpicking a fringed piece to wear, silhouette and shape must be graphic,straight, and entirely minimal,” according to Elle Magazine.

Fora modern take on bohemian, pair black fringe accessories with jeans or a flirtydress. Ella Moss dresses are always fun and flirty. Vintage looking flapper dresses are great for that holiday shindig check yourfavorite boutiques for fringy-flapper cocktail dresses! We love this fashionforward with a nod to our sisters from the 1920s, one of the season’shottest fashion trends, with aclassic silhouette that is sure to flatter.

How to wear it? It dependslargely upon the style of the piece. A pair of long, toned legs work wondersfor a short, fringed skirt; those lacking need to be a tad more cautious. Theappeal of fringing also owes a lot to the way it moves, so pay carefulattention to buying quality fabrics that shimmy and shine and don't clumpunattractively.

Whether it is the fringed boots that Lindsay Lohan and Kate Moss adhereto or the fringed handbags Victoria Beckham adores, one can quite grasp thatfringes are a hot shot in fashion world.

Designer Roberto Cavalli hasused a lot of fringes in his new collection as shown in the feature photo. Thebest thing is that it can be toned with suede, leather and practicallyeverything. Have a look at the cute shoes with fringes or the evening bagssizzling the aura with the jazzy fringed up ends and you would know why theyare so talked about.

Heidi Calawayis owner and head stylist for Boutique Vieux et Nouveau.www.boutiquemilwaukee.com