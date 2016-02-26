Fuel Café to Open New Location in Walker’s Point

× Expand Photo Courtesy Seclusive Nature, Flickr CC

Fans of strong coffee and melted cheese rejoice! Fuel Café, a Milwaukee staple that opened on Center Street in 1993, recently announced a Walker’s Point Fuel Café location to open in early summer 2016.

The original owners of Fuel, Scott Johnson and Leslie Montemurro, have partnered with BelAir Cantina’s Kristyn Eitel and Noe Zamora on the project.

“We have been wanting to open a modern version of Fuel for a long time. Everyone in our group is very excited about all the things happing on 5th,” said Montemurro. “We’ve been working with our landlord and friend, Mark Lathers, and Rinka-Chung Architects– the final design is really unique.”

The idea has been brewing for several years, and the team explored multiple locations. They eventually chose a warehouse on S. 5th street after seeing the city’s development plans for that corridor. Fuel Café will occupy the north end of 650 S. 5th street, which is currently undergoing major renovations.

“The café’s concept is decidedly riffing off Fuel’s motorcycle roots,” said Johnson. “But that is really just a sliver of our identity – it will be a full service neighborhood restaurant and café. Alike to our Riverwest location, we’re really drawn to the diversity of the Walker’s Point community – businesses and residents alike.”

The new floor plan includes a typical “café” space separate from the full-service bar and restaurant. The street side café area will open early daily to take care of the morning coffee and espresso drinkers, as well as serving up fresh grab-and-go items and a house-made line of bakery. The main bar and restaurant area will sit behind the café to offer a full daily menu, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as the ever popular Saturday and Sunday brunch.

Photo Courtesy Erik Aldrich, Flickr CC

“When people think of Fuel now, it is probably “killer coffee” and “lousy service” (neons that light up the café’s windows),” said Montemurro. “We’ll bring favorites like the Cheesy Tomato and Buttafuoco sandwiches to the new Fuel, but the menu will expand to include American classics made from scratch.”

Noe Zamora, partner and chef at all BelAir Cantinas, and his team have been working all winter on Fuel Café menu items.

“Noe’s take on comfort food items like beef stroganoff, pasties and hot chicken are amazing! He has a way of taking old school favorites and making them not only interesting but actually healthy,” said Eitel. “We’ve been experimenting with avocado toast, sautéed vegetables and quinoa bowls and other open-faced sandwiches that are really innovative and delicious.”

Fuel Café’s licenses are pending approval at this time with plans to open summer 2016.