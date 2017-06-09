Fuel the Fringe at Fuel Café 5th Street

On Wednesday, June 21 Milwaukee Fringe will put on Fuel the Fringe, the official kickoff event for the second year of the Milwaukee Fringe Fest, at Fuel Café 5th Street from 6-9 p.m.

Ben Yela will perform original music at 6:30 p.m. and Angry Young Men with special guest Julianne Frey will perform at 7.

A number of items will be raffled off including: Fuel Café gift cards, Milwaukee Comedy Festival tickets, Milwaukee Fringe Festival weekend passes, a Lakefront Brewery beer box and original art from Dan Fleming.

There will also be sidewalk chalk, souvenir rocks, a Polaroid picture taking station and henna tattooing courtesy of Hands of Henna by Anita.

“We're excited to be partnering with Fuel Cafe for the event, and to be announcing our awesome lineup for the second year of our festival,” said Eric Engelbart, producer of Milwaukee Fringe Festival. “It'll definitely be fringy, and we can’t wait for everyone to see the great combination of performances and interactive art we’ve put together for this event.

This year, the festival will be taking place on August 26-27 at The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.